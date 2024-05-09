Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $205.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $185.44 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

