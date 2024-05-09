Reviewing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beyond alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.48 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -2.40 GigaCloud Technology $703.83 million 2.27 $94.11 million $2.30 17.02

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38% GigaCloud Technology 13.37% 36.40% 15.41%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Beyond on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.