Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.
About Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
