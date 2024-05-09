SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1,576.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

