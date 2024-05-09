STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.53.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
