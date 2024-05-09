Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

