Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,966. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

