Thomas Dare Sells 1,292 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 309,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

