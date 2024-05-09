Thomas Dare Sells 1,292 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %
Old Republic International stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Old Republic International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.
Institutional Trading of Old Republic International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
See Also
