Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,254 shares of company stock worth $7,484,643. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.