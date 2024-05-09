Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.