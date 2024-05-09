Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.11. 3,454,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,857,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $321.60 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

