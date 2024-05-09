Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

WDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE WDO traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.