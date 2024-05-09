Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $63.49. 2,301,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

