3,979 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

