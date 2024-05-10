Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.66. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anavex Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Recommended Stories

