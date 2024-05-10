Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 84,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.