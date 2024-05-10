Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.23 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 453,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.