WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $95,555.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $12,053,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 557,653 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 494,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.