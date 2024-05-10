Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 96,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

