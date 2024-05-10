CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

