Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,773 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $184,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,655,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

