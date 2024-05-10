Citigroup Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $1.75

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $2.85 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

WOOF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

