Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.81 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

