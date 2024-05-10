Contrasting Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 1.21 -$12.53 million ($18.80) -0.03 Weibo $1.76 billion 1.29 $342.60 million $1.42 6.82

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Weibo 1 3 2 0 2.17

Weibo has a consensus price target of $11.98, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Weibo 19.47% 10.77% 5.11%

Summary

Weibo beats Grom Social Enterprises on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

