Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 562,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

