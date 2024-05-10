Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1998433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

