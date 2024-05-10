Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Payments worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,993. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

