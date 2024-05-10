Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Mesa Laboratories worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 42.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,016. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a P/E ratio of 688.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.47%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

