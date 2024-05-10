Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $2,435,344.10 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EBAY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

