Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 348.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

