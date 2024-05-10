Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Joint stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

