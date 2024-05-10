Lincoln National Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after buying an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

