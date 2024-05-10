Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 76,057 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial accounts for about 1.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.10% of Rentokil Initial worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 217,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What are earnings reports?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.