Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Primis Financial worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631. 10.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 6,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,700. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

