PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million-$81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

