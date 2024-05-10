PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Down 7.5%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 75,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 303,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday.

PROS Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

