SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
SNDL Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,757. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
SNDL Company Profile
