SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

SNDL Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,757. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

