Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of VCSA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

