VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7,722,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 154,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 154,444 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

