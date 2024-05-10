Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of VHI opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Valhi’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

