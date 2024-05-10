International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.