Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 280.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

