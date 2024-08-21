StakeWise Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,382.59 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,695.76 or 0.04407387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $100.69 million and $21,382.59 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 37,351 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,351.69403091. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,644.21785437 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $526,067.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

