Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $536.32 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Taiko has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003052 BTC on major exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $536.32 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.82942179 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $21,035,145.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

