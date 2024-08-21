ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans Dividend of $0.35

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

