ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.