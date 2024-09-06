Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,001,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.