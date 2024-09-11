Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer Sells 37,575 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

