Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $374.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.