Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 1,713 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Michael Westfall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 30th, Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00.
Chemed Stock Performance
NYSE:CHE opened at $573.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.73. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
