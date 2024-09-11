Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 1,713 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Michael Westfall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemed alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $573.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.73. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemed

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.