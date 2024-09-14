Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chain Bridge I stock remained flat at $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Chain Bridge I worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

